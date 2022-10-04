A Gladstone, Illinois man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

A Henderson County Sheriff’s Deputy was on patrol September 30 on Township Rd. 900E in the Township of Gladstone. The deputy performed a traffic stop at 11:08 p.m. after observing a driver of a truck who was known to have his license suspended. The driver was identified as Brandon D. Bielser, 40, and after a search of Bielser’s truck, along with the Henderson County K-9, the deputy found 8.5 grams of methamphetamine.

Brandon D. Bielser (photo: Henderson County Jail)

Bielser was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, and he was transported to the Henderson County Jail. According to a release, more charges are pending.