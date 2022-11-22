In a recent report on holiday burglaries, Illinois came out as the #3 state most likely to experience burglaries during the holiday season versus any other time of year, according to a news release. Check out the report here.

Key findings:

83,000 burglaries occurred during the holiday period last year

Crimes during holidays account for 8.1% of all crimes committed throughout the year

An estimated $130.5 million in value was lost to holiday burglaries in 2021

The average dollar amount for a holiday burglary is $2,891 – 5% higher than the average on other days ($2,740)

Jewelry, computers and furs are about 10% more likely to be stolen during the holiday season than during other times of the year

Las Vegas, Nevada sees the nation’s costliest holiday burglaries with each taking an estimated $9,165 in stolen property

Holiday burglaries bottom out most in New Mexico, where they are 76% less likely to occur during the festive season.

Methodology: