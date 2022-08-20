The Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) will host an employment workshop, both in-person and virtually, for anyone interested in learning about the agency’s career opportunities.

Prospective applicants can attend the workshop on Aug. 23 in-person at the Hub or join virtually from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., a news release says The Hub is at 143 E. Main St., Galesburg. More information to join the session virtually is available here.

IDOC recruiters will also be on-site to meet with prospective applicants from 9 a.m. until noon Sept. 20 at IDES & American Job Center Job Fair at American Job Center, Rock Island.

The event, sponsored by the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) and the Illinois Worknet Center, will teach participants about the department’s application process. There will be a question-and-answer session after the presentation.

IDOC recruiters will be on hand to answer questions and help individuals apply on the spot.

IDOC is currently seeking correctional officers, nurses, wardens, office associates, social workers and more to join its team. The State of Illinois offers competitive wages; health, vision, and dental insurance; vacation, sick and personal days, wellness program; upward mobility program; deferred compensation plan; and a retirement plan. There are job opportunities at more than 30 statewide IDOC locations.

For more information, email idocjobs@illinois.gov.