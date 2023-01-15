Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated two separate Move Over Law related crashes involving ISP squad cars within two days, according to a news release.

About 2:23 a.m. Saturday, Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated a two-vehicle traffic crash involving an ISP Trooper’s squad car on Interstate 57 northbound on entrance ramp from Illinois 17 in Kankakee County. An ISP Trooper was stationary on the right shoulder with emergency lights activated performing a traffic stop. A red 2010 Dodge Charger, traveling northbound, failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle and struck the left side of the ISP squad car. The offending vehicle fled the scene, the release says.

The trooper was inside of the squad car at the time of the crash and there were no injuries reported as a result.

A short time later, Bradley Police located and stopped the Charger. The driver, 74-year-old Jonnie Wilson of Kokomo, Indiana, was issued citations for driving under the influence of alcohol, Scott’s Law – failure to yield to stationary emergency vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, the release says.

About 6 a.m. Sunday, Illinois State Police officials investigated a three-vehicle traffic crash involving an ISP Trooper’s squad car on Interstate 94 southbound at 111th Street in Cook County. An ISP Trooper was stationary on the right shoulder with emergency lights activated, providing traffic control for a previous crash at the same location. A silver 2019 Toyota Corolla, traveling southbound, failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle and struck the left side of the ISP squad car. The offending vehicle then struck the rear of an unoccupied vehicle involved in the previous crash, the release says.

The trooper was inside of the squad car at the time of the crash and suffered no injuries.

The driver of the Toyota, 21-year-old Nataly K. Guy of Evergreen Park, Illinois, was transported to an area hospital with injuries and was issued citations for driving under the influence of alcohol, Scott’s Law – failure to yield to stationary emergency vehicle, and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

So far this year, ISP has had two Move Over Law-related crashes. In 2022, ISP had 23 Move Over Law-related crashes where eight troopers sustained injuries, the release says.

ISP is reminding the public of the requirements of the Move Over Law, otherwise known as “Scott’s Law.” When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down and move over. A person who violates Scott’s Law commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.