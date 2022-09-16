Iowa Department of Corrections officials ask help from the public to find a 26-year-old woman who did not report to a work-release facility.

Naomi Christine Olin, convicted of assault while participating in a felony in Dubuque County, failed to report to the Dubuque Work Release facility as required on Thursday.

Olin is 5′ 4″ and weighs 193 pounds. She was admitted to the work release facility on Aug. 8, a news release says.

Anyone with information on Olin’s whereabouts should contact local police. For more information on the state’s work release program, visit here.