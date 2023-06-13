An Iowa man is behind bars after police allege he followed another man in a car, got into an accident and began shooting.

According to a news release, the Jackson County Law Enforcement Center received a call on June 11 at about 11:30 p.m. from a man traveling on Highway 64 near Preston who said he was being followed by someone in another vehicle. The caller said he was worried that the person following him was armed with a gun. While the man was on the phone with law enforcement, a vehicle crash occurred between both parties. The caller reported gunfire, which was heard by dispatch.

Deputies were sent to the scene and after an investigation, took Benton Hale, 18, of Toronto, Iowa, into custody. He made an initial appearance before a judge and is being held on $15,000 cash-only bond on charges of operating a vehicle without owner’s consent, reckless driving, going armed with intent, person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, reckless use of a firearm and intimidation with a dangerous weapon, according to the release.

Benton Hale (Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)

No injuries were reported. Deputies continue to investigate the incident and further charges may be filed, the release says.