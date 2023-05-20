A 75-year-old Webster City, Iowa, man has been sentenced in connection with sexual abuse of an 8-year-old child in 2001 in Muscatine, according to a news release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office.

In March of 2021, the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation after a person came forward and reported a sexual assault in 2001 – when the victim was 8 – by a man known to the victim.

The man was identified as Raymond Dale Hutchison, 75, of Webster City, Iowa. The alleged acts were said to have taken place in Muscatine at Hutchison’s residence at the time, according to the news release.

Raymond Dale Hutchison (Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office)

Through the investigation, law enforcement corroborated the victim’s allegations and collected evidence that “showed Hutchison did in fact sexually abuse (the victim) in 2001,” law enforcement alleges in the release.

A warrant was issued and Hutchison was arrested in April of 2021 in Hamilton County, Iowa, according to the release.

The release says that in November of 2022, Hutchison pleaded guilty to one count of lascivious acts with a child, a Class D felony.

On Friday, May 19, Hutchison was sentenced. He received a suspended prison sentence of five years and was placed on supervised probation, according to the release. “(Hutchison) is subject to lifetime registration on the sex offender registry,” court documents show.

The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.