A 35-year-old Burlington man was sentenced on Wednesday to144 months – 12 years – in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Daniel Joseph Fritzjunker was ordered to serve five years of supervised release after his prison term and immediately pay a $100 special assessment to the Crime Victims’ Fund, a news release says.

According to court documents, the investigation into Fritzjunker’s case began when the Mount Pleasant Police Department received information of his involvement in the distribution of methamphetamine in the Henry County area.

During the investigation, Fritzjunker repeatedly was identified as a major source for methamphetamine. He later admitted to this in interviews with law enforcement.

On Sept. 17, 2021, Fritzjunker pleaded guilty to the charge.

U. S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Mount Pleasant Police Department, Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force, Burlington Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

The U. S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa prosecuted the case.