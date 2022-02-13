A 37-year-old Chicago man faces multiple charges after Iowa State Police say he had a loaded, stolen gun and marijuana in his BMW.

Frederick Miles faces a felony charge of possession of a firearm by a felon as well as serious-misdemeanor charges of person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons and possession of a controlled substance – first offense, according to court documents.

The incident according to arrest affidavits

Shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday, Iowa State Patrol conducted a traffic stop on a blue 2005 BMW X5 for dark front windows and windshield at Interstate 80 eastbound near Mile Marker 289.

Miles was driving. The front two windows were measured at 20% using a tint meter. The front windshield also was tinted but could not be measured using the tint meter.

“The defendant admitted there are some marijuana roaches in the center console of the vehicle,” the affidavit said.

An officer found a black Walther PK380 .38 caliber gun with a fully loaded magazine in the center console. The firearm is listed as stolen out of Georgia.

“Marijuana roaches were located and collected from the ash cup in the center console,” the affidavits say. Miles said he bought the gun for $400 and has it for protection.

He also had marijuana in the interior pocket of his jacket. He had two (estimated three-gram) plastic bags of fresh marijuana.

Miles, who is being held on $5,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for arraignment March 3 in Scott County Court.