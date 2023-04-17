A 48-year-old Sperry, Iowa, man is in custody after deputies allege he had marijuana, liquid methamphetamine and a gun.
About 12:45 p.m. Monday, a Des Moines County Deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near DMC Highway 99 and 125th Street, according to a news release.
Brandon Ray Wilson was driving, police say. During the traffic stop, deputies saw Wilson had a bag of marijuana. Wilson was detained and a search of his vehicle was conducted. Deputies located an additional bag of marijuana, a bottle containing about 772 grams – a little more than three cups – of liquid methamphetamine, and a 9mm handgun, deputies allege.
Wilson was cited for traffic violations of driving under suspension, no insurance, and speeding, the release shows. He was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance – second offense: marijuana, possession of a controlled substance second offense: methamphetamine, failure to affix a drug tax stamp, and person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons.
He was transported to the Des Moines County Jail, according to the release.