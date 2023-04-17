A 48-year-old Sperry, Iowa, man is in custody after deputies allege he had marijuana, liquid methamphetamine and a gun.

About 12:45 p.m. Monday, a Des Moines County Deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near DMC Highway 99 and 125th Street, according to a news release.

Brandon Ray Wilson was driving, police say. During the traffic stop, deputies saw Wilson had a bag of marijuana. Wilson was detained and a search of his vehicle was conducted. Deputies located an additional bag of marijuana, a bottle containing about 772 grams – a little more than three cups – of liquid methamphetamine, and a 9mm handgun, deputies allege.

Brandon Wilson (Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office)

Wilson was cited for traffic violations of driving under suspension, no insurance, and speeding, the release shows. He was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance – second offense: marijuana, possession of a controlled substance second offense: methamphetamine, failure to affix a drug tax stamp, and person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons.

He was transported to the Des Moines County Jail, according to the release.