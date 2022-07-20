Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has announced that Harris Jewelry, a national jewelry retailer that targeted service members, will provide relief totaling $34.2 million for more than 46,000 service members and veterans nationwide, including over $750,000 in relief to Illinois consumers, according to a news release.

As alleged in the complaint and stipulated order filed Wednesday in the Eastern District of New York by a group of 18 states and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Harris Jewelry used deceptive marketing tactics to lure active-duty service members to its financing program, falsely claiming that investing in this program would improve service members’ credit scores, the release says.

“Instead, service members were tricked into obtaining high-interest loans on overpriced, poor quality jewelry that saddled them with thousands of dollars of debt and worsened their credit,” the release says.

If approved by the court, the settlement requires that Harris Jewelry refund tens of thousands of service members for warranties they were tricked into purchasing, stop collecting millions of dollars of debt, correct bad credit scores and dissolve all of Harris Jewelry’s businesses. This agreement also requires Harris Jewelry to pay a $1 million penalty.

“Harris Jewelry targeted service members and veterans with false claims of charitable donations, predatory lending and hidden fees for low-quality products,” Raoul said in the release. “Today’s settlement holds this company accountable for defrauding the individuals who serve our country and offers relief to those who were affected.”

The complaint alleges Harris Jewelry operated retail stores near and on military bases around the country. Harris Jewelry marketed predatory lending contracts to service members as a way to build or improve their credit scores.

However, the credit advanced was not based on consumers’ credit scores, potential income or other legitimate factors that banks consider. Rather, it was based on a service member’s branch of service, the amount of time they had remaining on the term of enlistment and the category of merchandise they purchased.

Service members were led to believe that they were investing in the Harris Program, and the jewelry they purchased was a gift from Harris Jewelry.

The complaint further alleges that the jewelry itself was significantly overpriced and of poor quality: Harris dramatically inflated the retail price of its products, generally by multiplying its wholesale cost by six or seven times, and in some cases 10 times the wholesale cost.

Despite these high prices, consumers often reported stones falling out, chains breaking, and the finish fading. Harris also charged hidden fees. Harris offered service members protection plans on the jewelry, which they claimed was optional but was added to nearly all eligible transactions without customers’ awareness.

According to Wednesday’s consent order, Harris Jewelry violated the FTC Act, the Truth in Lending Act, the Electronic Fund Transfer Act, the Military Lending Act, the Holder Rule and state laws related to jewelry sales and financing to members of the military.

Specifically, the states and the FTC allege that Harris Jewelry:

Made false or unsubstantiated claims that financing jewelry purchases through the company would result in higher credit scores: The company told service members that they would achieve a significant improvement in their credit score by entering into a retail installment contract with Harris Jewelry when, in fact, that was not true in many instances.

Misrepresented that the protection plan was required to finance purchases: In connection with the sale of jewelry and military-themed gifts, Harris Jewelry offered a protection plan that covered ring and watch sizing, battery replacements and repairs. In several instances, the company gave the false impression that the protection plan was not optional or was required to finance the purchase.

Failed to provide written disclosures and meet authorization requirements for contracts as required by law: Harris Jewelry failed to include written disclosures in its retail installment contracts as required by the Truth in Lending Act and Military Lending Act, and meet authorization requirements as required by the Electronic Fund Transfer Act. Its internet and print ads also failed to include the required Truth in Lending disclosure. The company also failed to provide written notice as required by the FTC's Holder Rule in its contracts and failed to make oral disclosures at the time of sale as required by the Military Lending Act.

The agreement requires Harris Jewelry to stop collecting $21,307,229 in outstanding debt that is held by 13,426 service members nationwide, including $489,624 in debt held by 308 Illinois consumers. Today’s agreement further orders Harris Jewelry to offer $12,872,493 in refunds to 46,204 service members who paid for protection plans, including $268,965.52 in refunds to 1,123 Illinois consumers.

Harris Jewelry is also required to vacate judgments against 112 consumers, totaling $115,335.64, and delete any negative credit entries reported to consumer reporting agencies.

Service members and veterans who entered into a predatory financing loan with Harris Jewelry between January 2014 and July 2022 will be eligible for restitution to the extent they paid for warranties. Eligible service members and veterans will receive an email and letter in the mail notifying them of their eligibility and the process to make a claim. An independent monitor will be installed to oversee this process.

Joining Raoul and the FTC in today’s agreement are the attorneys general of California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington.