A Scott County judge found there is probable cause Andrew Wold drove a car while intoxicated.

Andrew Wold (Scott County Jail)

Wold is the man who owned the apartment building that collapsed in Davenport six months ago, killing three men. Dozens lost almost everything they owned once the building had to be demolished.

Bettendorf Police arrested Wold November 22 on a charge of OWI (operating a vehicle while intoxicated). Police say he failed field sobriety tests, smelled of alcohol and refused to take a breath test. A Scott County Judge found there is enough evidence to hold Wold over for trial.

Court documents show Wold hired or will hire an attorney, and he’s scheduled to be arraigned December 28. Wold’s financial affidavit is marked that he does not have a job.