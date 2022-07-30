A 19-year-old Davenport man convicted by a jury for the slaying of a 16-year-old is set for sentencing in Scott County Court.

In a jury trial that began Monday, Malachi Vanderpool was found guilty of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, court records say.

A sentencing hearing is set for Sept. 21 in Scott County Court.

The March 18 incident

In arrest affidavits, police say Vanderpool shot, stabbed and killed a 16-year-old on March 18.

Shortly before 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Iroquois Drive in Davenport for a report of gunfire, arrest affidavits say.

Vanderpool drove to that area to find the victim, approached him and “willfully, deliberately, and with premeditation” stabbed the victim, and then used a firearm to shoot him, affidavits say.

The victim died from the injuries he suffered in the shooting and stabbing incident, which was recorded on surveillance video, affidavits say.

Vanderpool had a gun used to shoot the victim, whom police later identified as 16-year-old Tylan Sanders. Shell casings were located at the scene, affidavits say.

Vanderpool has previous felony convictions for criminal gang participation (2017) and control of a firearm by a felon (2020,) affidavits say.

Second-degree murder is a class B felony that carries a sentence of up to 50 years in prison.