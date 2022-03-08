A 40-year-old Rock Island man remains behind bars after a jury found him guilty of shooting and injuring another man last year.

On Thursday in Rock Island County Court, Devin Johnson was found guilty of felony charges of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

He is being held on $500,000 bond in Rock Island County Jail until his sentencing, which will be set at a later date, court records say.

The trial began March 1, according to court documents.

The shooting

Johnson was arrested and charged with two felonies after a shooting early Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Rock Island.

The Rock Island Police Department responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 900 block of 42nd Avenue around 2 a.m., police said.

Officers located a vehicle parked in the area with Kelvin L. Bell, 40, of Rock Island, a gunshot victim, inside.

Bell was transported to Unity Point Trinity before being transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals with life-threatening injuries, police said. He survived.

Detectives with the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division identified Johnson, 39, of Rock Island as a suspect.