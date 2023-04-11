A 33-year-old Atlanta man is scheduled to be sentenced June 14 for the 2021 shooting death of a woman in Davenport, according to court records.

On Monday, a jury found Justin Wright guilty of first-degree murder, court records show.

Justin Wright (Scott County Jail)

Police had named Wright as a suspect in the May 9, 2021, shooting death of 20-year-old Wilanna Bibbs, of Durham, N.C.

Police investigated the homicide at a home the 1500 block of Calvin Street, Davenport. Shortly before 1:30 p.m. that day, Davenport Police responded to the area for a disturbance and found a gunshot victim, Wilanna Bibbs. Davenport Fire and Medic responded and pronounced her deceased, according to court records and a news release from Davenport Police.

According to Yahoo News, Wright was a multi-platinum songwriter who was mentored by R. Kelly as a teenager, and collaborated with artists including Future, 21 Savage, Timbaland, Rick Ross, DJ Khaled, Bow Wow and Gucci Mane.