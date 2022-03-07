A 33-year-old Davenport man found guilty in connection with a fatal crash that killed a bicyclist last year will be sentenced May 11, court documents say.

On Thursday, a jury found Bobby Hunt Jr. guilty of felony charges of homicide by vehicle – operating under the influence, operating while under the influence – third offense; homicide by vehicle – reckless driving; and leaving the scene of an accident – death, court records show.

Bobby Hunt Jr. (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

Hunt is being held without bond in Scott County Jail until his sentencing in Scott County Court, court records show.

The incident

Shortly after 3 p.m. June 3, 2021, officers responded to East Kimberly Road and Davenport Avenue for a car-versus-bicycle crash, court documents say.

Alex Marietta, 40, of Geneseo, was riding a bicycle. Dash cam video provided by a Local 4 News viewer shows a red vehicle running a red light and entering an intersection at the same time as other cars and one person on a bicycle, who was hit.

Hunt later was identified as the driver and only occupant of a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe.

In an arrest affidavit, police say Hunt took off from the scene, and did not help Marietta.

“While speaking with officers, (Hunt) fled from uniformed officers and refused their commands to stop,” the affidavit says.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Hunt admitted he was the driver who struck the bicyclist and didn’t stop at the scene, the affidavit says.

Police say Hunt was driving at a high rate of speed and did not stop at a red light at the intersection where the crash occurred, and caused the collision with Marietta, who had the right of way.

The SUV had damage consistent with striking a bicyclist, police say in the affidavit.