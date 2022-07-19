A suspect charged in connection with the death of a pedestrian in 2020 was found not guilty by a jury.

Brianna Bailey, 31, of Eldridge faced a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident – death, a Class D felony. A court document filed Monday says a Scott County jury found her not guilty.

The incident

Shortly after 2:30 a.m. Jan. 30, Davenport Police responded to a subject lying in the roadway on Brady Street just south of 59th Street, the arrest affidavit says.

Later, the incident was determined to be a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian. Abigail Lee-Price, 41, died later at University of Iowa Hospitals after she was taken off life support, a relative earlier told Local 4 News.