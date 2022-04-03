The jury trial for a suspect accused of fatally shooting his nephew in Riverdale begins Monday in Scott County Court, according to court documents.

Court records say on Dec. 7, 2019, Brian Duque, now 54, argued with Terry Warner, 32, in their shared residence. Duque retrieved a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun from his bedroom and fired one round, striking Warner in the chest, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and an arrest affidavit.

Warner died from his injuries, law enforcement said.

Duque was arrested and transported to the Scott County Jail, where he remains Sunday on a $1 million cash-only bond, court records say. He faces a charge of first-degree murder.

Earlier, the Scott County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of Fenno Drive.

In 2019, Local 4 News learned Warner’s family has owned the house for 40 years, and that he lived there with his three children and Duque.

Upon conviction, a first-degree murder carries a life sentence in Iowa. Duque, who has pleaded not guilty, plans to say the shooting happened in self-defense, according to court records.