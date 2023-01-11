Two suspects from Muscatine face felony charges after police served a warrant and allegedly found meth and a gun in vehicles.

According to court records, 29-year-old Hannah Millett faces charges of failure to affix a drug tax stamp, conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony and controlled substance violation; and 25-year-old Tanner Esmoil faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony,

Tanner Esmoil (L) and Sarah Millett (photos: Scott County Jail)

Shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday, police served search warrants on East 13th Street, Davenport, arrest affidavits say.

Millett had been seen earlier driving a black Chevrolet Impala, leaving a residence just prior to detectives executing the search warrant. Millett was detained. The Impala she had been driving earlier was parked to the north of the residence on East 13th Street, arrest affidavits say.

A K9 performed a free-air sniff around the exterior of the car and alerted to the car. Officers searched the Impala and found:

About 9 grams of meth – total package weight – inside the car.

About 27.65 grams total package weight of meth in a different location inside the car. The meth was packaged for sale in a plastic bag.

$389.

The larger bag of meth inside the car did not have a tax stamp affixed to it, affidavits say.

Officers located Esmoil as the lone occupant in the driver’s seat of a Porsche Cayenne. Behind the front passenger seat, a loaded Beretta handgun was on the floorboard area with the muzzle of the handgun facing outward toward the back passenger door of the SUV, making it readily accessible to Esmoil, arrest affidavits allege.

According to affidavits, Esmoil asked officers not to search the vehicle. Esmoil had what he estimated to be about $5,000 in cash on his person. On Esmoil’s phone were text messages between him and Millett, police allege, indicating they conspired to sell meth.

Millett, who is being held on $35,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing Jan. 20 in Scott County Court. Esmoil, who is being held on $10,000 bond in Scott County Jail, also is set for a preliminary hearing Jan. 20 in Scott County Court.