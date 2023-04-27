A Kewanee man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, drug packaging material and a pipe bomb.

According to a release, on April 25, officers from the Kewanee Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a motor home in the 100 block of S. Main St. in Kewanee. During the stop, a search of the vehicle and the driver, Barry Cox, 58, was conducted, and officers discovered drug paraphernalia for the consumption of methamphetamine, a digital scale with suspected methamphetamine residue on it, drug packaging, a small amount of cannabis and a suspected homemade explosive device. Officers also found approximately 8.8 grams of suspected methamphetamine after searching Cox. Cox was arrested and transported to the Henry County Jail.

Barry Cox (Kewanee Police Department)

Officers cordoned off the area around the motor home. The Bomb Squad from the Peoria Police Department was called in to have them evaluate the suspected homemade explosive device. After arriving on scene, technicians from the Peoria Bomb Squad confirmed that the device in question was a pipe bomb. The pipe bomb was rendered safe by the technicians and secured as evidence.

Pipe bomb rendered safe by the Peoria Bomb Squad following a traffic stop. (Kewanee Police Department)

On April 26, the Henry County State’s Attorney’s Office formally charged Barry Cox with the following:

Possession of methamphetamine 5-15 grams (Class 2 felony)

Possession of a weapon by a felon (Class 3 felony)

Unlawful use of a weapon (Class 3 felony)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (Class A misdemeanor)

The Class 2 felony carries a potential sentence of 3-7 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. The bond for Cox was set at $250,000.00 (10%), and a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 8 at 1:00 p.m. at the Henry County Courthouse.