A Kewanee man was arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number and two counts of possession of a firearm without a FOID.

At approximately 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, Kewanee police officers were called to the 700 block of Florence St., regarding a report of an unknown suspect shooting at a vehicle

traveling in the roadway. Upon arrival, officers were unable to immediately locate the vehicle, victims or any suspects. The Kewanee Police Department began an investigation into the incident, and officers conducted interviews with witnesses, collected shell casings and gathered surveillance footage from the area.

Officers spoke with individuals at a residence in the same area of Florence St., where they believed a verbal altercation occurred before the shooting. Upon further investigation, officers discovered witnesses and an individual who was a passenger in the vehicle during the shooting. Based on information gathered from witnesses, officers began a search for two suspects and found them at a home in the 300 block of Ridyard Ave. The two suspects were identified as Jacob Dailey, 19, and a 16-year-old male juvenile. While at the residence, officers found a loaded

9mm Ruger semi-automatic pistol containing rounds consistent with the shell casings recovered

at the scene on Florence St. Dailey and the juvenile were arrested and transported to the Kewanee Police Department.

Jacob Dailey (Kewanee Police Department)

Officers conducted a search warrant at Dailey’s residence in the 1600 block of Lake St. and located a loaded Ruger 9mm semi-automatic pistol with the serial number defaced, a break-action 12-gauge shotgun, a Savage Arms 410 shotgun, a Glenfield .22 caliber rifle and a Marlin .22 caliber rifle. Some of the 9mm rounds found with the Ruger 9mm located during the search warrant were also consistent with the shell casings collected previously.

Dailey was transported to the Henry County Jail. The Henry County State’s Attorney’s Office formally charged Dailey with the following offenses:

Aggravated discharge of a firearm (Class 1 felony)

Possession of a firearm with defaced serial number (Class 3 felony)

Two counts of possession of a firearm without a FOID (Class A)

The Class 1 felony carries a possible prison sentence of 4 to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Dailey was also wanted on a Henry County warrant for failure to appear on charges of failure to return from furlough, criminal damage to property, theft and traffic-related violations. The 16-year-old juvenile was released to his parents without charges.