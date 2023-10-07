On Friday, Kewanee Police arrested a suspect on 10 counts of possession of child pornography, according to a news release from Kewanee Police.

Daniel Carlson (Kewanee Police)

Police arrested Daniel Carlson, 56, of Tiskilwa, after a previous incident on Sept. 18, the release says.

An earlier incident

Officers initially arrested Carlson after an incident on Sept. 18. Shortly after 3:15 p.m. that day, Kewanee Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of East 1st Street to investigate a report of indecent exposure. During the investigation, officers learned that two girls were walking on the sidewalk when they passed by a white Ford four-door sedan that was parked on the side of the road.

The driver allegedly exposed himself to them as they walked by. The girls immediately reported this incident to an adult, who contacted Kewanee Police. Officers say the suspect was described as an older man with long white hair and a long white beard. Officers arrived in the area shortly after the call and found a car and suspect that matched the description.

A traffic stop was conducted on the car in the 100 block of South Tremont Street, the release says.

At the completion of the initial investigation, the driver of the car, identified as Carlson, was charged with one count of public indecency, a misdemeanor, the news release says.

The release says that, during the original investigation, detectives believed Carlson had evidence on two of his cell phones. Detectives executed a search warrant to analyze the data on both of Carlson’s phones.

During the search of the cell phones, detectives allege they found a video depicting the incident on Sept. 18, police say in the news release.

Detectives also allege they found several images of child pornography, the release says.

On Friday, detectives arrested Carlson at the Kewanee Police Department and transported him to the Henry County Jail on preliminary charges of 10 counts of possession of child pornography. Each charge is a Class 2 felony with a potential sentence of three to seven years in prison.

Investigators from the LaSalle County State’s Attorney’s Office assisted with this investigation, the release says.

