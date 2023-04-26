A 49-year-old Kewanee woman faces multiple charges after police allege she physically assaulted a 2-year-old child and subsequently bit a police officer during an incident on Friday, April 21, according to a news release.

Aretha Shaw (Kewanee Police Department)

Kewanee Police were dispatched to the area of Grove Street and Rose Street about 2 p.m. for a report of a woman walking in the middle of the roadway and yelling at cars, the release says.

Officers arrived in the area to try to locate the woman. An officer located the suspect, Aretha E. Shaw, in the 300 block of 5th Avenue. After advising her that she cannot cause a disturbance and traffic hazard, the officer attempted to give her a ride. She refused a ride and left the scene, the release says.

About 10 minutes later, officers were again dispatched to the area for a complaint of Shaw now screaming that she was going to kill someone. A resident in the 900 block of Roseview Avenue contacted police stating that Shaw had tried to start a fight with the complainant outside of her residence where her niece was playing in the yard. Shaw, police allege, grabbed the 2-year-old by the arm and tried to take her.

The complainant stated that she ran over to Shaw, pushed her to the ground, and safely took custody of the child. The child did not suffer any injuries, according to the release.

Officers arrived in the area of that complaint and were able to locate Shaw, whom they tried to place under arrest for her actions. “She then attempted to flee from the officers on foot,” the release says. “After officers caught her, Shaw began to actively resist and bit a Kewanee Police Officer on his hand causing bleeding. That Officer was evaluated and treated at OSF St. Luke’s Medical Center and subsequently released.”

According to the release, after Shaw was secured in handcuffs, she was transported to Henry County Jail. During the transport, Shaw was able to slip out of her handcuffs and began punching the windows of the squad car. Officers were able to re-secure her in handcuffs.

Shaw was formally charged with aggravated battery to a child (Class 2 felony), aggravated battery to a police officer (Class 3 felony), resisting arrest (Class A misdemeanor), and disorderly conduct (Class C misdemeanor). The Class 2 felony carries a potential sentence of three to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, the release shows.

Shaw’s bond was set at $50,000. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 1 in Henry County Court.