Gunfire rang out about 8:30 p.m. Saturday during a drive-by incident just east of the intersection of Howell and West 4th Streets near the Sweet Delite Ice Cream Shoppe.

People who were standing in line heard the gunshots. Surveillance video – watch it above- shows children holding their ears when they heard the gunfire.

Police search for casings in the area of 4th and Howell streets, Davenport, on Saturday night. (photo by Linda Cook.)

One woman who lives nearby said she heard six shots. Police investigated several blocks in the area where they found multiple casings. Fourth Street was block from Division to Howell streets while police investigated the incident.

“I was scared for the customers,” said Sweet Delite Manager Alan Goacher, calling the incident something unexpected that “we couldn’t prevent.”

We do not know whether anyone has been arrested in connection with the incident. Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will stay in touch with police to provide updates when they become available.

Heavy police presence in the area of 4th and Howell St., Davenport, after a drive by gun fire incident. pic.twitter.com/o92Ze8Dgtt — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) April 24, 2022