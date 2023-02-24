A Henderson, IL, man was arrested on multiple charges, including burglary, child endangerment, criminal trespassing and aggravated fleeing and eluding.

Friday, February 24, deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop at 8:13 a.m. in the 500 block of N. Swartz St. in Abingdon, IL. The driver gave the deputy false identification and drove away from the stop. The driver drove through a yard before coming to a stop and then fled on foot. The other occupants remained in the vehicle.

Deputies searched the area and were advised the subject may have had a weapon. Hedding Grade School and the Abingdon High School were placed on lockdown for the safety of the students and faculty.

The subject was identified as Camron Boone, 32. According to reports, Boone stole a minibike from the 300 block of W. North St. and continued to flee from authorities. Boone crashed the minibike in the 400 block of Craver St. and continued to flee on foot until he was apprehended in the 900 block of Fearing Ave.

Camron Boone (photo: Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

Boone was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with the following charges:

Two counts aggravated fleeing and eluding

Reckless driving

Endangering life or health of child

Obstruct identification

No valid driver’s license

Burglary

Criminal trespass to building

Three Knox County warrants

Probation violation

Possession of stolen vehicle

No firearm was found, and no school faculty or students were harmed. As soon as Boone was taken in custody, the lockdown was taken off both schools.