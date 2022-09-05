A 29-year-old Anamosa, Iowa, driver – covered in blood – had a loaded gun, marijuana and open liquor in the car in Davenport, Iowa State Police say.

Elaesha Morton faces felony charges of controlled-substance violation and failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, and serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a dangerous weapon while under the influence and operating while under the influence – first offense, court records say.

Shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday, Iowa State Patrol conducted a traffic stop on a black Nissan Altima for speeding 53 mph in a posted 35 mph zone at West 35th Street and North Harrison Street, arrest affidavits say.

Morton was driving and was the sole occupant of the car. She “almost hit the rear of a fully marked patrol car before passing,” affidavits say.

She was covered in blood and had a loaded Springfield Hellcat 9mm gun under her right leg in plain view. She also had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and a strong odor of alcohol on her breath. “As the defendant would speak the odor would become stronger,” affidavits say. She “admitted she was heavily intoxicated.”

Affidavits say a Jose Cuervo glass liquor container was in plain sight, along with two other open containers of alcohol.

Morton had two large bags of raw marijuana estimated around 20 grams each and 14 individually packaged bags of raw marijuana. After she was read her Miranda Rights, she admitted each bag was 3.5 grams.

She did not have a drug tax stamp affixed to the marijuana that was more than 42.5 grams, affidavits say. She also had a black digital scale with marijuana residue on it. She said everything in the vehicle belonged to her.

Morton, who was released on bond from Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing Sept. 13 in Scott County Court.