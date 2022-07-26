A Davenport pursuit ended late Monday in a Rock Island neighborhood after the car being chased crashed at 22nd Avenue and 23rd Street.

The chase ended shortly after 10 p.m.

A chase from Davenport ended late Monday with a crash in Rock Island. (photo by Mike Colón.)

Our Local 4 News crew saw a Davenport squad car damaged after it made contact with the vehicle in the chase.

Officers told our Local 4 News crew the car is believed to have been stolen, and may have been involved in a gunfire incident in an alley earlier.

Shortly after 11 p.m., police still were at the scene.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Monday at the same intersection (photo by Katrina Rose.)

A suspect ran from the scene. We do not know whether anyone is in custody in connection with the incident. We will remain in contact with police to provide details when they become available.