A 45-year-old LeClaire man was ordered to serve probation after he pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a portable toilet fire and a business defaced by graffiti in 2020, court records say.

Scott County Court records show that Randy Schneck pleaded guilty to charges of possession of an incendiary device, third-degree arson and third-degree criminal mischief. For each charge, on Thursday a judge sentenced Schneck to 365 days in Scott County Jail, with credit for time served. All but 90 days were suspended for each charge, and Schneck was placed on probation.

“The sentences shall be concurrent to the sentence imposed,” court documents say.

He also was ordered to pay $886 to The Outhouse Affordable Sanitation and $1,350 to Jack’s Brake and Alignment, “joint and several” with another person to the victims. (That means that in a legal obligation involving two or more people, each person has liability for the whole.)

Randy Schneck (Scott County Jail)

A fire in a portable toilet, graffiti on a business

At 1:10 a.m. April 30, Schneck and another person had been drinking and decided to go out and cause criminal damage to others’ property via graffiti, police allege in arrest affidavits. Schneck had a Molotov Cocktail-type incendiary device that he made at his LeClaire residence prior to leaving, police allege in affidavits.

“As they were driving they passed a porta-potty located at the new construction site of Twin Span Brewing (6776 Championship Drive) in Bettendorf,” police allege in affidavits. Schneck told the other person he would like to use the incendiary device on it.

The other person, who was driving them in a car with the right headlight out, turned around and drove them back to the area of the portable toilet. Both walked to the structure. The other person “actually used the porta-potty prior to (Schneck) using the Molotov Cocktail to set the structure on fire,” police allege in affidavits.

They then walked back to the car and headed west toward Davenport, police allege. The portable toilet (valued at $600) was destroyed by the intentionally set fire.

An investigation tracks a cell phone

“Google records obtained via search warrants show (Schneck’s) cell phone in the area of the arson at the correct time of the fire being set. City of Bettendorf traffic cameras show a car matching the description of (the driver’s) car with the right headlight out arrive in the area of the arson at the correct time of the fire being set. Security video from the TBK Bank Sports Complex

shows from a distance two persons at the porta-potty when it was set alight and a suspect vehicle with the right headlight out,” police allege in affidavits.

During interviews with both the driver and Schneck, they admitted to being present when the portable toilet was set alight with the incendiary device, and that Schneck admitted he used the device to set the toilet on fire, affidavits say.

After leaving the scene of the arson that same night, Google location data shows Schneck’s cell phone traveled to Jack’s Brake & Alignment, 3636 Eastern Ave., Davenport, where at 2:11 a.m. both people are seen and identified on Jack’s Brake & Alignment security video spray-painting graffiti on the business building and a vehicle at the business, police allege in affidavits.

“The cost to remove the graffiti from the Jack’s Brake & Alignment building was reported as $600,” police allege in affidavits. “They are also seen on video taking a red antique milk can (Value: $250) from the front of the business before departing in (the driver’s) car.”

During a search warrant executed at Schneck’s LeClaire address, the red milk can was recovered from the front walkway near the front door where it was being used as an ashtray holder, police say in affidavits.

According to affidavits, police say both admitted to spray-painting graffiti on the business and stealing the red milk can from the front entry area of the business.