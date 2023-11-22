A 53-year-old LeClaire man is being held in Webster County Jail in Fort Dodge, Iowa, after a pursuit, according to court records.

Michael Paxton was found on the exit ramp of Highway 20 to County Road P59 behind the wheel slumped over, with the Kia Sportage in drive, an Iowa State Patrol officer alleges in arrest affidavits. A concerned citizen reported “poor driving behavior.”

“When I arrived he had a half-empty bottle of Jose (Cuervo) between his legs and a Coors Light in the center console,” an Iowa State Trooper alleges in affidavits.

When the trooper asked Paxton to put the Kia in park, “he took off driving reckless through Coalville,” affidavits show. Paxton was speeding more than 25 mph over the speed limit and “blew through at least four stop signs,” Iowa State Patrol alleges in affidavits.

“Finally, he went down a dead end street and lost control down an embankment,” Iowa State Police say in affidavits. “He then fled on foot. He refused all field sobriety testing. His speech was very slurred and he smelled very strong of an alcoholic beverage. The jail would not accept him until a doctor released him okay for jail.”

Paxton, who is being held on $7,000 bond, is set to appear in court on Nov. 30, court records show.