Madison Russo has made a plea deal in the first degree theft case filed against her.

Russo pleaded guilty in Scott County Court this afternoon to charges of first degree theft in connection with a cancer scam where she was accused of stealing more than $37,000 between February 2022 and February 2023 from over 439 donors with false claims that she had acute lymphoblastic leukemia, stage 2 pancreatic cancer and “a tumor the size of a football” that wrapped around her spine.

In a news release, Eldridge Police say Russo shared the story on social media, on GoFundMe and in the North Scott Press. She spoke about her condition at St. Ambrose University, The National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation in Chicago and a Project Purple podcast. Police also discovered that Russo received private donations from businesses, nonprofit organizations and school districts.

Madison Russo (Scott County Jail)

On January 25 of this year, Russo pled not guilty, according to court documents that mention “the theft of property exceeding $10,000.00, to-wit: the defendant obtained in excess of $37,000.00 in charitable donations by deceptively representing to the public she had cancer, thereby receiving charitable donations directly from members of the public and/or through a GoFundMe account set up to receive charitable donations.”

Russo will be sentenced at a later date.

She is set for a pretrial conference Sept. 8 in Scott County Court.