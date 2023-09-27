A 62-year-old Grand Mound man accused of more than a dozen thefts from Target in Davenport has been ordered to serve probation in a deferred-judgment case, according to court records.

Scott County Court documents say that on Friday, Timothy Pruis appeared with his

attorney in Scott County Court. Earlier, he had pleaded guilty to fifth-degree theft, a charge that is a misdemeanor.

Timothy Pruis (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

The judge deferred judgment in the case for a year. “During the period of deferred judgment, (Pruis) is placed on probation,” documents show. “The Court determines that deferring judgment will provide the maximum opportunity for rehabilitation of Defendant while providing the maximum protection of the community from further offenses by Defendant,” documents say.

A hearing on deferred judgments is set for March 22, 2024, to determine whether defendants have completed all requirements of the deferred judgment and probation, according to court documents.

Thefts in 2022

At first, Pruis faced a felony charge of second-degree theft after police allege he stole

hundreds of dollars of items from Target on 14 different occasions.

Pruis “had 14 cases against him at the Target Loss Prevention level showing he was caught on video shoplifting from the store,” police allege in arrest affidavits. The cases began May 21 and continued through Aug. 24, 2022, according to court records.

