A 40-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges in connection with the sexual abuse of a 7-year-old girl.

Daniel Lang faces three Class B felony counts of second-degree sexual abuse, court records say.

Daniel Lang (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

On July 14, Davenport Police received a report of sexual abuse of a girl, 7. An investigation determined that Lang “knowingly and willingly sexually assaulted a child for a period of approximately 3 years,” arrest affidavits say. “Several sexual acts occurred at multiple locations throughout that span of time.”

Lang is being held in Scott County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond. He is set for a preliminary hearing Aug. 26 in Scott County Court.

A Class B felony carries a sentence of up to 25 years.