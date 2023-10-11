UPDATE: Muscatine Police have charged Aaron Roe with reckless use of a firearm, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, control of a firearm by a felon and going armed with intent, according to a release from the police department.

Aaron Doe (Muscatine Police Department)

Police have also arrested Marc Castillo, age 24 of Muscatine, for reckless use of a firearm, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, control of a firearm by a felon, going armed with intent and criminal gang participation.

Marc Castillo (Muscatine Police Department)

Derek Underdahl, age 22 of Muscatine, was arrested on charges of reckless use of a firearm, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, control of a firearm by a felon, going armed with intent and criminal gang participation.

Derek Underdahl (Muscatine Police Department)

EARLIER: A man is in custody after Muscatine Police responded to a shooting this afternoon, according to a news release from the Muscatine Police Department.

The department’s emergency communications center received a report of gunfire in 400 block of Broadway on October 11 at about 2 p.m., the release said. Officers responding to the scene found several witnesses to the shooting. Further investigation revealed there were no injuries but a residence in the 700 block of W. Fourth Street had been struck by gunfire. An area around Fourth Street Park was temporarily shut down during the investigation.

According to the release, officers determined the shooting appeared to be started by an argument between two parties that quickly escalated into an exchange of gunfire between them. The department says this was an isolated incident and there is not believed to be any ongoing threat to the public.

One of the parties involved in the shooting, identified as Aaron Doe, age 22, was located at the scene and taken into custody on an unrelated warrant, the release says. The other party involved fled the scene before the police arrived.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident should contact Sgt. Jeff DeVrieze at (563) 263-9922 ext.629.