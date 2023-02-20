A 51-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after Davenport Police allege he was involved in an armed robbery.

Eric Richard faces felony charges of felon in possession of a firearm and first-degree robbery, court records show.

Eric Richard (photo: Scott County Jail)

Shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday, Davenport Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Shell Gas Station, 1139 Brady St.

Police allege Richard left his residence and walked to the location with intent to provoke fear of the victim while armed with a gun, then demanded money from the register.

He “collected” $587 from the victim before he ran off, arrest affidavits say. He was “captured running from the scene back to his apartment complex on video from surrounding businesses.” Detectives executed a search warrant at his home on Sunday and found clothing items and U. S. currency inside, police allege in affidavits.

Richard, who is being held on $25,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing March 2 in Scott County Court.