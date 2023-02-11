A 60-year-old Davenport man faces charges after a fire early Saturday, according to a release from the Davenport Fire Department.

About 6:50 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to a fire at the Comfort Inn, 8300 Northwest Blvd. Six fire apparatus, one Incident Command vehicle, and two support vehicles went to the scene, with 21 personnel.

Terry Kirby (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing)

Crews saw no fire on the exterior. As they entered the third-floor hallway, they found moderate smoke . Firefighters entered Room 311 and found a small fire on the bed. The fire had been extinguished by the sprinkler system, the release says.

Crews ventilated the room and removed the smoke from the building, which sustained substantial damage by fire, smoke,and water. Damage left numerous rooms unusable.

Medic Ambulance transported one occupant to Genesis Medical Center – East Campus for minor injuries.

Davenport Fire Investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set, according to the release. Fire Investigators and Davenport Police arrested Terry Lee Kirby, who faces charges of first degree arson and first-degree criminal mischief.

The fire remained under investigation Saturday night. Any additional information will be released by the fire marshal, the release says.

Kirby was in custody in Scott County Jail on Saturday night.