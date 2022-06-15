The Kewanee Police Department assisted federal law enforcement agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) as they conducted a narcotics investigation on June 14. Juan Montemayor, age 30 of Kewanee, was arrested for delivering approximately 10,000 fentanyl pills and transported to the Kewanee Police Department. A loaded .357 Magnum revolver was also seized from the vehicle driven by Montemayor. He was later transported to the Henry County Jail and held on the preliminary charges of Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.

On June 15, Montemayor was formally charged by the Henry County State’s Attorney Office with Delivery of over 900 grams of Fentanyl (Class X Felony), Possession of a Weapon by a Felon (Class 3 Felony), and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon (Class 4 Felony). The Class X Felony charge carries a potential sentence of 15-60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections in which 75% of the total sentence must be served. Bond was set at $300,000. A preliminary hearing has been set for June 27 at 1 p.m. at the Henry County Courthouse.