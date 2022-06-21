A 40-year-old Davenport man accused of wielding a machete during a 2020 assault has been sentenced to prison.

According to court documents filed June 6, Georgi pleaded guilty to

Count 1 – assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. Sentence: Two years.

Count 6 – willful injury causing serious injury. Sentence: 10 years.

Count 7 – willful injury causing bodily injury. Sentence: 5 years.

Count 9 – first-degree burglary. Sentence: 25 years, to serve a minimum of five years.

He will receive credit for time spent in Scott County Jail in connection with the case, court documents say.

The sentences in Counts 1, 7 and 9 will run consecutive to one another – in other words, one after the other – and the sentence in Count 6 will run concurrently with the other three.

A DNA profile has been ordered of Georgi. Seven other charges were dismissed, court documents say.

The incident in 2020

Police say Georgi hurt two people shortly before 6 p.m. Oct. 17, 2020, on the 1500 block of West Garfield Street, Davenport, according to Davenport police and court documents.

Police say Georgi refused to stop and put down a weapon after breaking into a house.

Georgi “was instructed several times by a uniformed officer” to get on the ground and drop the weapon, but he continued walking through the neighborhood while displaying it in his right hand.

Police say Georgi went to the 2700 block of Washington Street and knocked on the door of a home. When a woman opened the door, Georgi hit her on the left side of the head.

The woman tried to pull the door shut, but Georgi pulled the door back open. She then tried to go around Georgi to get away from him.

As she tried to go around him, Georgi swung the machete at her, police and arrest affidavits say.

She saw Georgi swing his arm at her and put her right arm and hand over her head to protect herself. The machete hit the webbing between her right thumb and pointer finger, “causing a severe laceration.”

While Georgi was inside the residence, he struck the woman’s boyfriend twice – once on the left forearm and once on the upper backside of his right arm – with the machete, causing minor injuries, affidavits say.

Both victims sustained “serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” a news release from Davenport police says. Both were treated for their injuries.

Police say Georgi further threatened to assault several other people.

Officers found Georgi and launched 40 mm-baton (“less-lethal)” rounds, used a Taser to subdue him and took him into custody.