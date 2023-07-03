A 40-year-old Bellevue, Iowa, man faces multiple charges after police allege he drove a stolen motorcycle more than 100 mph during a chase in the area of the 25000 block of North Scott Park Road, Eldridge.

Thomas Jepsen faces felony charges of second-degree theft and eluding – speeding more than 25 mph over the limit, and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of driving while barred, court records say.

Thomas Jepsen (Scott County Jail)

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Jepsen was seen driving a black 2014 Yamaha motorcycle with an expired plate that was registered to a trailer and not a motorcycle, Eldridge Police allege in affidavits. Jepsen failed to stop and tried to elude police at speeds of more than 100 mph, at one point within a barricaded construction zone.

The motorcycle was observed passing (other) vehicles at high rates of speed, and weaving in and out of traffic. Jepsen failed to maintain control, causing him to crash the motorcycle after he struck two vehicles. Dispatch confirmed the motorcycle was stolen out of Davenport in June, police allege in affidavits.

Jepsen, who is being held on $10,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for arraignment July 27 in Scott County Court.

