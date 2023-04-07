A 19-year-old man was in custody Friday in connection with an ongoing Clinton investigation, according to a news release.

About 12:30 p.m. Friday, Clinton Police, with the assistance of the Blackhawk Area Task Force, conducted a search warrant on the 400 block of 7th Avenue South, Clinton, in reference to ongoing robbery, narcotics and firearms investigations, the release says.

According to the release, as a result of a search warrant, several firearms, narcotics and stolen property were recovered.

Caleb McManus (Clinton Police Department)

Caleb McManus faces charges of:

two counts of first-degree robbery – armed with a dangerous weapon – C;lass B felony

three counts of failure to affix a drug tax stamp – Class D felony

one count of intent to deliver marijuana under 50 Kg – Class D felony

one count of persons ineligible for a permit to carry weapons – serious misdemeanor

two counts of fourth-degree theft – serious misdemeanor.

Court records show McManus was being held Friday in Clinton County Jail on $15,000 bond.

Investigation into this incident continues by the Clinton Police Department and the Blackhawk Area Task Force.