A Minneapolis man was sentenced to 36 months for possessing a firearm as a felon.

Hasan Raqueed Grayson, 39, was sentenced July 8 to 36 months’ imprisonment, to be followed by a three-year term of supervised release. Grayson had been previously convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year. Police reports say Grayson sold a .38 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun, a holster, two magazines and six rounds of ammunition to an undercover detective with the Moline Police Department.

Grayson entered a plea of guilty to the charge in January 2022 and agreed to forfeit the handgun, magazines and ammunition. Grayson faced a statutory maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years.

“This case is another example of the concerted efforts of the Moline Police Department to remove an illegally possessed firearm from the streets of our community,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer L. Mathew said. “Individuals who illegally possess firearms will be held accountable for their conduct.”

The investigation was conducted by the Moline Police Department.