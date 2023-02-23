A 49-year-old Davenport man faces multiple felony charges after Scott County Deputies allege he had cocaine, marijuana and ecstasy.

Derrick Williams faces three counts of controlled substance violation and three counts of failure to affix a drug stamp, court records show.

Derrick Williams (Scott County Jail)

On Tuesday, members of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit (SOU) executed a search warrant on Williams, his 2020 Toyota Tundra, and his residence on Howell Street in Davenport, according to arrest affidavits.

Williams was detained away from his residence, affidavits say. Deputies found:

A plastic bag containing 40.5 grams total package weight of marijuana edibles in the Tundra.

14 plastic bags of ecstasy pills weighing a total of 542 grams total package weight in the residence.

Three bags of cocaine weighing a total of 41.6 grams in the residence.

Three large bags of marijuana weighing 208 grams, 444 grams, and 464.5 grams for a total of 1116.5 grams – a little less than 2.5 pounds – total package weight.

Four smaller bags of marijuana weighing a total of 22.1 grams total package weight.

$2,100 cash.

Drug packaging and digital scales.

During a post-Miranda Rights interview, Williams admitted there were “approximately two pounds of marijuana, approximately 1,000 ecstasy pills, and approximately one ounce of cocaine in his residence.” Williams stated the drugs were in a blue and black Mizuno backpack inside his residence, affidavits say.

“SOU members located the Mizuno backpack inside the residence, which is where the majority of the above drugs were located. Williams did not have any tax stamps affixed to his packaging,” according to affidavits.

Williams was released on bond, and is set for a preliminary hearing March 3 in Scott County Court.