A 31-year-old Davenport man hid in a closed Walgreens and stole items before he forced his way out the locked front doors, police allege.

Oliver Vanderlinden faces a Class C felony charge of second-degree burglary, court records say.

Oliver Vanderlinden (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday, Davenport Police received a 911 call from an alarm company about a burglar alarm going off at Walgreens, 1805 N. Brady St., according to arrest affidavits.

Police allege Vanderlinden entered the occupied Walgreens about 8:30 p.m. Sunday when customers and workers were inside. He then “hid in an unsecured room inside the store and remained therein after the store closed to the public and after the person’s right, license or privilege to be there has expired,” arrest affidavits say.

After the store closed, Vanderlinden came out of hiding about 12:30 a.m. Monday, “committing a theft of goods inside the store before forcing his way out of the locked front doors of the business,” police allege in affidavits.

This incident was caught on camera from inside of the store, according to arrest affidavits.

Vanderlinden is being held on a total $11,000 bond in Scott County Jail, and is set for arraignment Dec. 22 in Scott County Court.

A Class C felony carries a sentence of up to 10 years and a fine.