Rock Island Police are investigating a shooting early Saturday that left a man injured, according to a news release.

About 1:31 a.m., Rock Island Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 2200 block of 4th Avenue, the release says. Officers found a scene in the 300 block of 22nd Street.

Shortly afterward, a 20-year old gunshot victim arrived at Genesis Medical Center – East Campus, Davenport, with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his neck, according to the release.

The incident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s

Criminal Investigation Division. No further information was available Saturday morning.

Police ask anyone with information related to this case to contact the Rock Island Police

Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500, or use the P3

Tips app.