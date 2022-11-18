A 22-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges after police allege he was involved in breaking courthouse windows during a protest in 2020.

Coby Lamonte faces felony charges of second-degree criminal mischief and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony; an aggravated misdemeanor charge of participating in a riot; and a serious misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, court records say.

Coby Lamonte (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

At 5:50 p.m. May 30, 2020, police allege in arrest affidavits, Lamonte “was attending a protest at the Scott County Courthouse.” Lamonte and three other people began throwing rocks at the courthouse, breaking windows and causing more than $8,000 in damage.

“These acts caused the large crowd to flee in multiple directions, including into traffic on 4th St.,” affidavits say. Lamonte and other people “then assaulted an organizer of the protest, causing a head injury. The victim positively identified (Lamonte) in a photo line-up.”

According to affidavits, all four of the suspects were identified. Search warrants were obtained for the suspects’ Facebook accounts “in which multiple statements are made in reference to rioting and/or this incident,” affidavits say.

Lamonte, who was arrested on a warrant, has been released. He has waived a preliminary hearing and is set for arraignment Dec. 15 in Scott County Court.