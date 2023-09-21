A 27-year-old Davenport man, convicted of a fatal shooting at a funeral home in 2020, has been sentenced to prison, court records show.

Documents filed Thursday in Scott County Court say Neumonei Laster appeared in court with his attorney for sentencing.

Nuemonei Laster (Scott County Jail)

Laster pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter, and was sentenced to serve no more than 10 years on this charge.

He also pleaded guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and was sentenced to a period not to exceed 10 years for this charge.

He also pleaded guilty to dominion and control of firearm by a felon, and was sentenced to serve no more than five years on this charge.

He pleaded guilty to interference with official acts involving a firearm, and was sentenced to a period not exceed five years for this charge.

The sentences will run consecutive to each other, or one after another, court documents show. “The intent of the sentencing order is for a combined sentence not to exceed 30 years subject to a 10-year mandatory minimum,” court records say.

According to records, “The Court makes no recommendation as to when the defendant shall be released from incarceration, leaving it to the Department of Corrections to determine based on their progress at the institution.”

Victim restitution in the amount of $150,000 is ordered to be paid by Laster to the heirs of Jeramie Shorter (the victim.) Payment shall be made per the restitution plan of payment as a condition of probation arranged by the Department of Corrections, court records show.

“If the Department of Corrections is unable to set up a plan of payment within thirty (30) days of the date of this order, (Laster) must pay a minimum of $50 per month with the first payment due 30 days from the date of this order and continuing on the same day of each month thereafter until the Department of Corrections is able to set up a restitution plan of payment with (Laster,”) documents say.

The shooting in 2020

About 11:30 a.m. Aug. 1, police responded to reports of gunfire in a parking lot at Weerts Funeral Home, 3625 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport.

Callers also described a suspect in a vehicle as it left the scene, an arrest affidavit says.

Police say Laster took off in a 2004 Infiniti G35 with no plates, fled an officer who tried to stop him at Jersey Ridge Road and Kirkwood Boulevard, and drove at speeds more than 25 mph over the speed limit.

Police found Laster a second time on the 800 block of West 15th Street. He then ran away through several yards and was taken into custody in the 800 block of West 16th Street, according to affidavits.

While he was trying to get away, Laster threw a bag containing a gun over a fence, police allege. After he was read his Miranda Rights, Laster admitted to the shooting, affidavits show.

Because of felony convictions July 19 and July 27 in 2018, Laster is prohibited from possessing a gun.

The shooting victim, identified as Jeramie Shorter, 26, of Davenport, was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. He died from his wounds.