Jacob Pangborn, 34, of Nevada, was sentenced on Wednesday to 77 months – about 6.4 years – in prison for possessing a firearm and ammunition as a felon, according to a news release from the U. S. Attorney’s Office – Central District of Illinois.

This will be followed by three years of supervised release.

At the sentencing hearing before U.S. District Judge James E. Shadid, the government stated that Pangborn, who had previously been convicted of several felony offenses in the State of Nevada, was stopped when he tried to enter the Rock Island Arsenal military installation, the release says.

Officers determined that Pangborn’s driver’s license had been revoked, and he was arrested. A search of Pangborn’s vehicle revealed that he had a loaded 9mm pistol under his seat. The firearm did not have a serial number, the release says.

The Rock Island Arsenal Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney John K. Mehochko represented the government in the prosecution.