A Burlington man has been sentenced in federal court to 10 years in prison on drug-related charges.

According to a news release, 29-year-old Laroy Dashun Redmond, 29, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine and less than 50 kilograms of marijuana, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Redmond was ordered to serve five years of supervised release to follow his prison term and immediately pay a $300 special assessment to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

According to court documents, the investigation into Redmond began when the Burlington Police responded to a shooting incident at Redmond’s residence in January 2021. During the search, law enforcement seized ammunition, more than 400 grams of marijuana, and methamphetamine.

In May and June of 2021, Redmond was stopped twice by police for driving while impaired. Law enforcement seized a 9mm handgun from Redmond during the May encounter and a .40 caliber handgun and a distribution amount of cocaine from Redmond’s vehicle in June.

In post-Miranda statements, Redmond admitted ownership of the 9mm gun and stated his fingerprints would be found on the .40 caliber handgun. Redmond also admitted that he carried the gun in furtherance of his drug trafficking, the release says.

On Jan. 3, 2022, Redmond pleaded guilty to the charges.

U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. This matter was investigated by the Burlington Police Department and prosecuted by the U. S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.