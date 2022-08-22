A Mexican citizen was sentenced as leader and organizer of a methamphetamine conspiracy operating in the Quad Cities and two separate states.

Ricardo Renteria Gutierrez, 49, a Mexican citizen, was sentenced August 19 to 30 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Additionally, Gutierrez was ordered to serve five years of supervised release to follow his prison term.

According to court records, Gutierrez was identified as a leader and organizer of a methamphetamine conspiracy operating in Colorado, California and Davenport. Gutierrez was part of a group that supplied large quantities of methamphetamine in Davenport. On January 10, Gutierrez pleaded guilty to the charge. Gutierrez’s co-defendant, Oscar Cruz Guzman, 28, of Riverside, California, was sentenced in April to 126 months imprisonment.

The case was investigated by the Bettendorf Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration and prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.