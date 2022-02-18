A Chicago man was sentenced February 16 on firearm and drug offenses, including shooting at Davenport police officers.

Clarence Washington, 36, was sentenced to 440 months in federal prison. According to court documents, Washington was sentenced for drug trafficking and illegal possession of firearms charges. He was originally charged in federal court in 2018 and in February of 2019, while pending trial, Washington cut off his GPS ankle monitor and escaped from federal supervision. Washington was on February 18, 2021, after attempting to elude and shooting at police officers in the parking lot of the Walgreens at Kimberly Road and Division Street in Davenport. Washington was federally indicted on additional charges relating to his failure to appear for trial and his continued trafficking of drugs and unlawful possession of firearms, to include the discharge of a firearm at police related to his drug trafficking activities. At sentencing, the Court considered evidence that Washington had previously threatened another individual with a firearm and stated he was going to shoot it out with the police.

“We are thankful our officers were not seriously injured during the arrest of Washington when he opened fire as they attempted to take him into custody,” Davenport Police Department Assistant Chief Jeff Bladel said. “Additionally, we are very proud of the bravery and hard work that our officers do each and every day to keep our community safe. We appreciate the continued partnerships we have with our prosecutors from the United States Attorney’s Office and our area law enforcement agencies. With these partnerships, we will continue to collaborate to keep violent offenders off the streets in our communities.”

“This case sends a clear message that if you wish to do violence in our community, it will not be tolerated,” Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said.

Washington’s case was investigated by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Davenport Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration, Quad Cities Metropolitan Enforcement Group and the Scott County Attorney’s Office. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.