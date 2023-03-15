A 37-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police allege he sexually abused a woman in a Davenport library, an arrest affidavit shows.

Alexander Roberts faces a felony charge of third-degree sex abuse, court records show.

Alexander Roberts (Scott County Jail)

Shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday, Davenport Police responded to the Davenport Public Library, 321 N. Main St., in reference to an assault, the affidavit says.

Police allege Roberts assaulted the victim by grabbing her on two occasions, police allegte. After he was read his Miranda Rights, Roberts admitted he grabbed her “and admitted it was sexual in nature,” police allege in affidavits.

The incident was captured on surveillance footage that shows Roberts sitting at a desk near a book shelf, affidavits show. He can be seen grabbing the victim while she was turned, bent over and placing books on the shelf, the affidavit says.

Roberts, who is being held on $10,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail, is set for arraignment April 6 in Scott County Court.

Third-degree sex abuse is a Class C felony, which, upon conviction, carries a sentence of up to 10 years and a fine.